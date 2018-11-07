Voters turn down B-C-S School Tax levy for second time

TOLEDO (WTOL) - For the second time in the same year, a new tax levy for a local school district has been turned down. Voters living in the Benton-Carrol-Salem School district once again voted down the schools proposed 1 percent earned income tax levy
The same issue was denied in May by about 50 votes, but this time was voted down by around 300 votes. The tax was intended to generate $2 million for the school district to cover a budget shortfall after the devaluation of the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant.
And superintendent Guy Parmigian said there are no other options to bridge the budget gap to keep school services the same.
“We’re disappointed for our students, for our staff, for our community. But we have taken the position that the need is still there. And there are so many great things to fight for in the school district, from academics to music to athletics, and we’re going to keep fighting,” said Parmigian.
Superintendent Parmigian said the school district fully intends to go back to voter on this ballot issue, but it will be up to the school board to decide if they want to change up the language of the measure to make it an easier sell to voters.
