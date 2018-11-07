Voters deciding on new jail for downtown Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Issue 10 would generate a $185 to build a brand new Lucas County Jail and a solution center.
Corrections officers said it’s much needed because what we have now is not what’s best for Lucas County.
In fact some say the building is old and antiquated.
“We have to spend 30 years in this building,” said Lt. Todd Reed, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office. “The conditions of this building and the challenges that we face every day in this building are almost insurmountable. Every day we are fighting.”
The group fighting against issue 10 who wants to keep the jail in Downtown Toledo said they feel the facility has been neglected, but can be repaired. They are concerned if a new jail is built, it will also be neglected.
