TPS leaders vote to intervene in ECOT case

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Public Schools board members voted unanimously to intervene in the state’s case against the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. Hundreds of TPS students have been enrolled in the online charter school since 2001, costing the district over $7,000 per student.
"The frustrating thing is to know how long this went on, for how many years people like me and other teachers in the trenches knew that ECOT was not doing right by students,” said Dan Greenberg, member of the Sylvania Education Association.
It’s a feeling shared by TPS leaders.
Leaders discovered ECOT failed to educate students and falsified enrollment and attendance records to receive more state funding.
Toledo Public Schools is now trying to recover the more than $9 million diverted from the district since 2012. It’s money they say could have supported early childhood education, graduation support for seniors and intervention help for students struggling in reading and math.
"It’s bad enough that we’re failing the students in their education, but on top of it, they’re charging us for students they really never were educating,” said Toledo Public Schools Board of Education President Polly Taylor Gerken.
School leaders say ECOT failed to educate. Many students would return to TPS further behind and without necessary credits.
ECOT closed abruptly in the middle of last school year, leaving some 200 students without their school.
TPS leaders say around 89 students came back to the TPS system, but the district is still trying to recover some 120 students. Leaders say they have no idea if or where these students are currently going to school.
TPS now joins four other districts in the state whose leaders say they have no confidence in Attorney General Mike DeWine’s ability to pursue the case.
The districts argue they, rather than AG DeWine, should represent their own interests regarding ECOT. They cite large political donations from ECOT’s founder Bill Lager to DeWine and his political allies as a major reason for their distrust.
"Today’s no vote of confidence with Toledo Public Schools is kind of like this same marching tune that we’re hearing from AG DeWine and also Auditor Yost. So we need to be about accountability and transparency,” said State Representative (D-45) Teresa Fedor.
In a statement sent to WTOL, DeWine says he hopes school districts stay with him on the case.
Through the Attorney General’s Office, districts would receive 100% of any recovered funds, as the Attorney General’s Office does not assess fees. Yet outside legal counsel would charge a percentage fee from any collected money.
DeWine’s statement did not address political contributions from ECOT’s founder.
