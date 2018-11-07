TPS had 2 levies on the ballot, what they mean for you

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two levy renewals for Toledo Public Schools were on Tuesday’s ballot.
Both have been heavily pushed by the district.
Issues 5 and 6 are renewal levies for Toledo Public Schools, both of which focus on operational costs.
Issue 5 is a 6.67 mil 10-year renewal and Issue 6 is a 5.8 mil 5-year renewal.
That money goes toward things like buses and building maintenance and it costs the average homeowner about 20 dollars a month.
If the levies pass they will not raise any taxes.
The district says the money is vital to allow their students to receive a high quality education.
“It’s going to allow us to continue to do some things such as when we developed new money we brought a lot of technology into the district. Technology has really allowed us to launch our college credit plus program to where we’re servicing over 900 kids who are taking college courses," said Dr. Romules Durant, Superintendent at TPS.
If both levies pass, Toledo Public Schools say they will not come to voters again until 2022.
