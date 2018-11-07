Toledo police arrest Walgreens robbery suspect

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police arrested a woman in connection with a Walgreens robbery on Tuesday.
The robbery happened at the Walgreens on South Reynolds Road around 1 p.m.
A Walgreens employee told police that a suspect ran into the store and demanded money from the cash register.
The suspect then fled the store with an unknown amount of money.
Police searched the area and arrested Alexandria Bird in connection with the robbery.
The robbery is under investigation.
