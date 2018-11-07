Toledo Fire & Rescue awarded $820,991 grant to fund 6 new hires

“I would like to thank Mayor Kapszukiewicz and city council for their support regarding the acceptance of the fire SAFER grant. This grant allows us to add six additional firefighters to our department in a time where our run volume exceeds 60,000 incidents annually,” said Fire Chief Brian Byrd. “When complete with their initial training, these six additional firefighters will bolster daily staffing and allow us to continue to provide the highest quality of fire/EMS service the citizens of Toledo have come to expect.”