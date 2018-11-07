Suspect on the run after robbing Sylvania carry out

SYLVANIA (WTOL) - An armed robber is still on the run as of Wednesday night after holding up a local carry out.
The robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stop and Shop on West Sylvania.
The female clerk working at the time said a man dressed in all black with his face covered walked in and pointed a small gun at her.
That’s when he demanded she open the cash register. After she gave him the money from the drawer, The robber then forced the clerk back to the safe after she already gave him the money from the drawer.
The woman said the man then hit her in head with his gun after she wasn’t able to open the safe.
The robber ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
