SFWLC recipe: Broiled Fish Fillets

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you want to see that scale go down, then it is time to cut those calories.
Our Super Fitness Weight Loss coaching team has added Walt Churchill’s Market to the roster this year! Chef Bill Kolhoff recently taught SFWLC Host Kelly Heidbreder how to make a light meal with fish and scallops.
Ingredients
2 walleye fillets - cut in half if needed to fit in a pan. This recipe is also very good with perch, cod, and whitefish.
1 12-ounce bag tortilla chips. (Frontera Lime flavored is a good choice)
Crumble in food processor.
2 eggs and 1 tbsp cold water, beaten well.
Flour to coat, seasoned with salt and pepper
Vegetable oil
Directions
Set 3 bowls side by side. One for flour, one for egg wash and one for tortilla crumbs. Pre-heat a deep saute pan and add oil to about ¼ inch depth. Heat over medium until hot. To test it, toss in a few tortilla crumbs. They should sizzle when it is at the right temperature.
Dredge fillet in flour, shake off excess. Then dip in egg wash, then roll in tortilla crumbs. Place each fillet in the oil, skin side up. Fry until golden, approximately 4 minutes. Turn and cook another 3-4 minutes.
Adobo Remoulade Topping
1 cup mayonnaise
½ small red onion, chopped
1 bunch cilantro
Juice of 1 lime
1 6-ounce can chipotle peppers in Adobo Sauce
1 tbsp smoked paprika
Put all ingredients in food processor and blend. If a milder sauce is desired, add less adobo and more smoked paprika.
Ingredients
Large scallops. Diver scallops if available (3-4 per person)
Coarse sea salt
Olive oil
Directions
Lightly toss scallops with a little olive oil. Sprinkle with sea salt. Heat saute pan and add small amount of oil. When smoking, carefully wipe out excess oil with paper towel using tongs.
Stand scallops on end in pan and sear until golden brown adn crisp. Turn and repeat.
For the Coulis Sauce
2 cups fresh rhubarb, chopped
1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
½ cup sugar or to taste
1 oz heavy cream
Salt to taste
Directions
Put rhubarb in saucepan with just enough water to cover bottom of the pan. The rhubarb will release its own juice.
Bring to a boil, stirring to keep rhubarb from sticking. Add sugar and stir. Taste. Add more if it is too sour, but it should not be too sweet.
Add jalapeno, reduce heat and let simmer for 2 minutes.
Blend well in blender, then add cream.
Use as little cream as necessary to create a smooth sauce.
Place scallops on a bed of rice. Yellow saffron rice is very attractive. Spoon a little coulis over each scallop and garnish with chopped chives.
