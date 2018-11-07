Sending Hope: Tales of Survival -- Gary Davidson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTOL) - "You could feel the pressure and it was so loud it was just deafening. When it hit, I don’t even know how to explain it. For a second it’s like you’re weightless and then bam. I don’t ever want to do it again. Ever,” said Hurricane Michael survivor Gary Davidson.
Davidson stuck out the storm with his three dogs he calls his “babies” inside his trailer in Panama City.
He’s describing the moment the trailer next door slammed into his own.
Now, he’s living in a tent on his property because the trailer is uninhabitable. He is one of the many people who received donations from the Impact With Hope semi-trailer full of items collected in Toledo from generous area residents. The 53-foot trailer was driven from Toledo to Panama City on Nov. 2.
“My motorcycle was the only thing that was not injured,” Davidson said. “I’ll never get rid of it.”
Now, he’s living day to day, not sure where to go or exactly what he’ll be doing in the future.
He says his neighbors are going through the same thing.
“All the ones that are here having to go through it, you’re having to guard your stuff, you’re having to run here and there to find food, to find anything to keep your food cold with,” Davidson said.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.