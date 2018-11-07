Highlights of election results and a link to all races and issues

TOLEDO (WTOL) - All of the election results from Tuesday can be found on our county and state map page, as reported by county boards of election.
Here is a list of highlighted races and issues:
- Ohio Governor & Lieutenant Governor: Mike DeWine & Jon Husted (R)
- Ohio Attorney General: Dave Yost (R)
- Ohio Treasurer: Robert Sprague (R)
- Ohio Secretary of State: Frank LaRose (R)
- Ohio Auditor: Keith Faber (R)
- Michigan Governor: Democrat Gretchen Whitmer
- U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R)
- U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R)
- Sen. Sherrod Brown (D)
- U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D)
- Lucas County Commissioner (with 77.2 percent of precincts reporting) Gary L. Byers (R) 65.45 percent, Sandy Spang (I) 34.55 percent
- State Issue 1 -- FAILED
- Benton-Carroll-Salem School District income tax (100 percent of precincts reporting) -- YES: 47 percent, NO: 53 percent
- Findlay City Schools levy for safety and security (100 percent of precincts reporting) -- YES: 45 percent, NO: 55 percent
- Toledo Issue 15 -- Regional Water Commission; (with 77.2 percent of precincts reporting) YES: 70.16 percent, NO: 29.84 percent
- Lucas County Issue 10 -- Construction of new jail; (with 77.2 percent of precincts reporting) YES: 41.80 percent, NO: 58.20 percent
- Toledo Public Schools emergency renewal -- (with 77.2 percent of precincts reporting) YES: 68.75 percent, NO: 31.25 percent
- Toledo Public Schools renewal for current expenses/permanent improvements) -- (with 77.2 percent reporting) YES: 71.74 percent, NO: 28.26 percent
- Washington Local Schools levy for security -- (with 77.2 percent reporting) YES: 49.06 percent, NO: 50.94 percent
- Springfield Local Schools levy for safety and security -- (with 77.2 percent reporting) YES: 53.81 percent, NO: 46.19 percent
- Sylvania City Schools levy for safety and security -- (with 77.2 percent reporting) YES: 41.67 percent, NO: 58.33 percent
* Unofficial, uncertified results. In Ohio, ALL official results will be posted following their certification. Each board of elections must complete its official canvass no later than November 27, 2018. In Michigan, local and state canvassing boards must confirm results.