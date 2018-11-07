Poll Workers: 2018’s Midterm election turnout is the largest it has been in Wood County

By WTOL Newsroom | November 6, 2018 at 8:26 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 8:27 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Voter turnout was up this year in Wood County.

In fact, early voting numbers for the county were way up leading to Election day .

Poll workers in Bowling Green said Tuesday’s turnout is the largest they have seen for a Midterm election.

“It’s a huge increase, and very consistently steady all day long from 6:30 a.m. since we opened. We’ve just had a consistent flow of people. We’ve sometimes had lines of maybe up to 6 to 8, which is not common in this precinct," explained Emily Dunipace, a Wood County poll worker.

One of the bigger issues on the ballot in Wood County is a 10-year renewal levy for the Wood Count Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.

