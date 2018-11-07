2 people taken to hospital following serious crash in Fremont

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police are investigating a 3-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries in Sandusky County.
The crash happened on State Route 412 east of County Road 294 in Townsend Township around 8:40 p.m.
Police say 21-year-old Soultan Alenzi of Cleveland was driving eastbound and went to pass a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Drew Solander of Fremont.
While doing so, Alenzi sideswiped a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Nancy Derby of Fremont, who was heading the other direction.
Alenzi’s vehicle went off the road and caught fire. Both Alenzi and his passenger, 21-year-old Meshari Alenzi, were able to climb out of the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.
Alenzi suffered incapacitating injuries as a result and was taken to the Firelands Regional Medical Center. Meshari suffered possible injuries in the crash.
Derby also suffered incapacitating injuries and was taken to Fremont Memorial Hospital to be treated.
Solander was not injured in the crash.
The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
