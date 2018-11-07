Mild weather Thursday ahead of a First Alert Day Friday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We’re looking at:
- Mild Weather Thursday
- FIRST ALERT DAY Friday
- FIRST ALERT DAYS Next Week Tuesday, Wednesday
Tonight: mostly cloudy, breezy.
Thursday: partly sunny, mild. A good chance to get outdoor work done.
ALERT DAY Friday: rain/snow mix to all rain through midday. Expect slow downs during the morning commute. It will become windy late with a chance of snow showers.
Saturday: very cold and breezy, chance of snow showers.
Sunday: mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain and snow.
Next week: a blast of very cold air arrives Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday may have highs near freezing. Talk about winter coming early, this is near normal for mid-January.
