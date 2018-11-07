Mild weather Thursday ahead of a First Alert Day Friday

Two frigid First Alert Days on tap next week

By Robert Shiels | November 7, 2018 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 4:46 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We’re looking at:

  • Mild Weather Thursday
  • FIRST ALERT DAY Friday
  • FIRST ALERT DAYS Next Week Tuesday, Wednesday

Tonight: mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thursday: partly sunny, mild. A good chance to get outdoor work done.

ALERT DAY Friday: rain/snow mix to all rain through midday. Expect slow downs during the morning commute. It will become windy late with a chance of snow showers.

Saturday: very cold and breezy, chance of snow showers.

Sunday: mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain and snow.

Next week: a blast of very cold air arrives Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday may have highs near freezing. Talk about winter coming early, this is near normal for mid-January.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.