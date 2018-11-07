Michigan votes ‘yes’ to legalize recreational marijuana

MICHIGAN (WTOL) - Michigan voted to legalize marijuana on Tuesday, authorizing the possession, use and cultivation to users 21 and older, according to CNBC.
People can now use marijuana and infused edibles, and can also grow up to 12 plants for personal use. CNBC reports the law restricts residences to a 10-ounce limit and says amounts over 2.5 ounces need to be kept in locked containers.
Sale of marijuana and edibles will also be subject to a 10-percent tax.
Formal legalization of marijuana in Michigan will commence next month, as ballot initiatives go into effect 10 days after results are certified, which could take up to 3 weeks, according to CNBC.
Michigan was the 13th state to legalize medical marijuana.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.