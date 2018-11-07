Michigan health officials advise of possible measles exposure at Detroit Metro

DETROIT (WTOL) - Travelers who used Detroit Metro on Oct. 23 are being asked to be alert to possible measles symptoms, after measles cases were confirmed in two people who flew into the airport that day.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently confirmed two measles cases in Oakland County residents who arrived on a flight at DTW on Oct. 23 at about 5 p.m.
Oakland County Health Division officials advise individuals who were possibly exposed to watch for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure.
If symptoms develop, it is crucial to call ahead to the healthcare provider you plan to visit so they can take proper precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.
"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection." said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. "Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine preventable diseases like measles."
Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air by a contagious person sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person coughed or sneezed. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:
- High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)
- Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin
- A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin
"If you have questions about your child's vaccination status or your own vaccination history, talk to your doctor right way to ensure your family has optimal protection," said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director.
For more information about measles, visit www.oakgov.com/health or call Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
