Major topic on Tuesday’s ballot: Ohio Issue 1

TOLEDO (WTOL) - State Issue one has been a hot topic, leading up to Election Day.
It would change how drug offenders are punished, by reducing charges from a felony to a misdemeanor,
Issue 1 would make the possession, obtainment and use of drugs a misdemeanor, with no jail time, for first and second offenses committed within a 24-month period.
Along with that, if Issue 1 passes in November, it wouldn't allow judges to send people to prison if they violate probation, unless they commit a new crime or miss an appointment.
Issue 1 would also cut prison time for drug offenders if they complete a rehabilitation program except for those convicted of violent crimes.
Many law enforcement members have been vocal against the issue, including Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.
