If Issue 15 passes, what that could mean for your water rates

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It is virtually impossible to predict what water rates would be if Issue 15 passes. They are all dependent on how many outlying suburbs decide to sign on to the Regional Water Commission if it does pass Tuesday.
However rates will almost certainly go up regardless of whether or not Issue 15 passes.
If voters do approve it, the more suburbs that sign on, the lower water rates will be.
Now there are two proposed rates: the retail rate and the wholesale rate.
The retail rate is what Toledoans will be paying. Toledo would sell its water to suburbs at a lower, wholesale rate. Those suburbs would then be able to tack on fees when they sell it to their customers.
The Regional Water Commission would aim for equal rates for Toledoans and suburban residents who buy the city’s water.
For Toledo utilities director Ed Moore, he thinks this provides the people with the final say.
“What Issue 15 does is it creates this commission that actually gives them a meaningful voice in how the system is operated. We think if this passes, it gives them that opportunity to chime in on how things are moving forward and it increases the chances of them staying in our system which keeps everyone’s rates lower," he explained.
Toledo would maintain full ownership of the city’s water.
This is controversial.
Some of the outlying suburb's leadership in places like Maumee and Sylvania were disappointed with Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's plan because they want a system where each participant has an ownership stake in the system's infrastructure.
Kapszukiewicz thinks this is the best way forward for all parties because those suburbs would benefit from buying Toledo’s water and vice versa.
He’s not the only one who feels this way. Toledo utilities director Ed Moore agrees.
There won’t be any politicians on this commission if it does pass. The nine seats would be comprised of utility leaders and experts from our area.
The Toledo City Council would have the power to veto any water rates.
