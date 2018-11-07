I-75 exits closed in Monroe for bridge work

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Parts have been ordered, and crews are at the mercy of delivery and Mother Nature.
We know the River Raisin Bridge has had its share of trouble in the past.
Next summer, the bridge is due for a major rehabilitation.
However, right now there’s some welding to be done that can’t wait. Part of the bridge assembly, a pin and hangar steel component has been identified as needing to be addressed, and engineers aren’t taking any chances waiting out the winter.
“The project was awarded to the contractor on October 18. The contractor’s traffic control started to be placed on October 24. The repair work is expected to start sometime during next week, November 12,” Mark Sweeney, Engineer for MDOT said.
There’s no set end date for the project. Right now, MDOT is generally saying it will be completed sometime in December, with a tentative plan of mid-December.
“A pin and hanger assembly is being replaced which is on the easterly most beam. A portion of the bridge deck and barrier wall will be removed and replaced to facilitate the pin and hanger replacement for access purposes,” Sweeney said.
During this project, 75 through Monroe County has some ramp closures that went into effect immediately.
The ramp from Front Street to northbound 75 and the off-ramp from northbound 75 to Elm Avenue are closed.
“Since the outside lanes of the bridge have to be blocked off, it’s not feasible to merge into traffic from those lanes,” Patrick Lewis, Director of Engineering and Public Safety from the City of Monroe explained.
In the meantime, MDOT recommends local traffic take Winchester Street and North Dixie Highway to get to 75 northbound at exit 15, that's North Dixie Highway.
Northbound 75 traffic should also use exit 15 to get to Elm Avenue.
For Front Street, MDOT suggests looping around at Exit 9, South Otter Creek Road to return back to northbound 75.
Funding for this project came from emergency bridge funds.
Expect slight delays as motorists adjust to changing traffic patterns.
