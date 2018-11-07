Harsh winter cold soon to pay a visit

TOLEDO (WTOL) - As Tuesday’s First Alert Day fades away, be aware that it’s still breezy for Wednesday.
Be ready for two First Alert Days next week as winter weather comes early.
FIRST ALERT DAYS next week Tuesday and Wednesday. Harsh winter cold and snow will be paying a visit in November.
Overnight and Wednesday: mostly cloudy and breezy.
Thursday: partly sunny, less wind. This will be a good day to get any outdoor chores done.
Friday: rain is likely and may mix with some snow. No accumulation expected. It will be a cold night for high school football games.
Weekend: relatively chilly, snow showers/snow flurries possible.
Next Week: Very cold into midweek. Prepare for full blown winter weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
