First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies and a chilly breeze; unseasonably cold next week

By WTOL Newsroom | November 7, 2018 at 5:03 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:03 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly cloudy skies and cooler this morning along with a brisk and chilly breeze. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

The gusty and cooler breeze will continue today at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

More sunshine into Thursday with highs in the middle 40s.

Snow showers are likely on Friday morning, mixing with rain by mid-morning. Little if any snow accumulation expected.

Colder into the weekend with highs in the 30s. Frigid cold weather into next week expected too.

