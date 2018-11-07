First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies and a chilly breeze; unseasonably cold next week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Partly cloudy skies and cooler this morning along with a brisk and chilly breeze. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 40s.
The gusty and cooler breeze will continue today at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
More sunshine into Thursday with highs in the middle 40s.
Snow showers are likely on Friday morning, mixing with rain by mid-morning. Little if any snow accumulation expected.
Colder into the weekend with highs in the 30s. Frigid cold weather into next week expected too.
