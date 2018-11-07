First Alert: First Snowflakes of the Season

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
A First Alert Day has been issued for this Friday! Our first snowflakes of the season will likely fall as heavy flakes mixed with a cold rain early on Friday morning.
On average our first snowfall, of at least one tenth of an inch, falls toward the middle of the month. This year it looks to arrive early.
Some spots, especially further north and west may receive steadier snow than rain in the early morning.
When it comes to accumulations most, if not all, snow will immediately melt from roadways and sidewalks with some slushy accumulations on the grass and car tops. Snow chances will return into Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.