Findlay schedules 2 leaf pickups

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The city of Findlay has scheduled their leaf pickup for 2018.
The city will pick up leaves from Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. and Dec. 3 at 7 a.m.
Bagged leaves should be placed on the curb no later than 7 a.m. on those dates in biodegradable bags available at local hardware, building supply and some grocery stores.
Loose leave or leaves in plastic bags will not be picked up.
Residents may also drop off leaves at the green waste site located at 350 West High Street at no charged.
The site is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Nov. 17. The site is closed Sunday and Monday.
The site will be closed on Thanksgiving and will close for the season on Dec. 8.
Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves and grass clippings can be dumped at the site.
Residents who rake their leaves into the streets are in violation of city code. Complaints should be forwarded to the Findlay Police Department.
