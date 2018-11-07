Drug Takeback Day a success

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - New numbers show that Ohio’s most recent Drug Takeback Day was, yet again, a success.
More than 22 tons of prescription medication were returned in Ohio as part of DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back events last month.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events continue to remove opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes.
Nationwide, this program has about 6,000 partners. Of those, in the Toledo Area, Kroger has grown to participate with five stores that have now joined in to be a part of this.
“We’re all very familiar with the opioid epidemic that’s going on out there, and this is kind of our way to help with that, to get that unused medication out of your cupboard, out of your house, so that it couldn’t be used by somebody that either it wasn’t intended for, or accidentally get into the hands of someone that didn’t need it," Matt Mustaine, Pharmacy Practice Coordinator for Kroger throughout the Toledo area said.
Over the past nine years, 16 events have been held and nearly 11 million pounds of unused prescriptions have been turned in. All drugs that come in are donated anonymously. Once the unused prescriptions are collected, they are turned into local police who get rid of them safely, in an environmentally friendly way.
The Department of Justice said, these events have been extremely successful not only in getting unused drugs out of the house, but also in raising awareness of their link to addiction and overdose deaths.
The department also said, since the DEA launched this program, doctors are prescribing fewer painkillers, and law enforcement agencies, pharmacies and others have installed permanent prescription drug drop boxes on-site, making drug disposal even more convenient.
The DEA’s Detroit Field Division, servicing Michigan and Ohio collected a total of 69,584 pounds of unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs.
Each state touts collecting larger amounts than the previous event, despite a bad weather day and typically higher turnout in the spring due to a spring cleaning promotion.
