Cleveland fugitive on the loose after aggravated murder; reward offered

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fugitive Jeremy Crawford is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Gary Dickens, 37, after a verbal altercation.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of Crawford whose last known address is in the 2100 block of W. 81st. Street, Cleveland.
The United States Marshals Service and the Cleveland Division of Police wants Crawford for his involvement in an aggravated murder that happened on Aug. 19, 2018 near the 3400 block of Storer Ave., Cleveland.
Crawford is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 180 lbs.
If you have any information in reference to Jeremy Crawford, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
