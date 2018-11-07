Beloved TAHS feline mascot, George, dies

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Area Humane Society announced on Facebook that their beloved shelter mascot, George, has died.
TAHS staff gathered to mourn the loss of their feline family member on Wednesday.
George first joined the shelter the day after Halloween back in 2009.
He had been an indoor/outdoor cat used to keep mice out of an auto repair shop.
One day, his owner found him with third degree burns to his head, face and front paws. He surrendered George to Humane Officer Gene Boros, knowing he couldn’t afford to help get his kitty the help he needed.
Boros took him back to TAHS where he received medical attention.
At this point, most of his ears had been burned off. His eyelids were hurt so badly that he couldn’t even open his eyes and his nostrils were burned, causing difficulties in his breathing.
Despite all of the trauma he had been through, George immediately showed TAHS staff affection.
He rubbed his head against their arms, seemingly to show appreciate for their attention.
The staff did everything in their power to give him a fighting chance.
His wounds began to heal after six months of care.
George quickly bonded with staff and volunteers, leading TAHS to adopt the sweet kitty and he quickly became the shelter’s live-in mascot.
TAHS ended their post on Facebook by saying, " George loved everyone and everyone loved him. May you rest in peace sweet boy. You are already missed by so many. We love you George. Fly High."
If you would like to make a donation to the Humane Society in George’s memory, you can do so on the TAHS website.
