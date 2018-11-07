Ballot counting underway in Lucas County

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Right now, Lucas County election officials are counting the final votes.
The Lucas County Board of Elections says so far there was a 49 percent voter turnout in Lucas County.
[ If you’re away from a TV, access the WTOL livestream here ]
That number exceeds the amount from the last midterm of 2014 where there was a 32 percent voter turnout.
LaVera Scott, the director of the board of elections, said that both on Tuesday and throughout early voting there was an increase in interest.
“I believe that people really just wanted to make their stance known ... as you know the rest of the world calls it a midterm election but to us it’s just a general but to people who are elected now are going to have an influence on what goes on across the country for the next couple years," Scott said. "I think voters are really taking a stance so I truly believe that’s one of the reasons turnout was so high.”
Scott says there were minor hiccups throughout the day at polling locations, but overall everything ran smoothly.
