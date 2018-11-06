Your donations made it to Floridians in need

PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA (WTOL) - Panama City neighbors never thought they would have to rely on donations from strangers to survive.
“I’m just trying to get everything for my family right now,” Don Julian said.
He couldn’t afford to evacuate Panama City, so he waited out the storm with his girlfriend and two children. Now, he doesn’t have a job and has limited ways to get what they need to survive.
”I learned to have patience. I have to pray for it and ask God too. Cause if it weren’t for him, I couldn’t make it baby,” 78-year-old Elizabeth Houston said.
One man called the delivery of donations from Impact With Hope a small miracle.
"It comes in handy. Some lost everything, some don’t have anything, so it’s a blessing for all of us,” Gloria Smith said.
Larry Sims has been organizing aid since the hurricane, so he's helped unload each semi-truck and sees how quickly the donations get handed out.
“I’ve lived in Florida my whole life, lived through a lot of hurricanes, but Michael is pretty bad,” Sims said.
But, Sims is dedicated, coming from Tallahassee each day to oversee donation drop offs.
”It takes about 2 1/2 hours on a good day,” Sims said.
Sims dedication and your donations have not gone unnoticed as Floridians come to grips with the fact that Michael’s impact will be in their lives for years to come.
"There’s so much to do here. It will probably take them 10 years to get this all cleaned up,” Houston said.
