Voting in light of the opioid epidemic

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The opioid epidemic seems to hit close for so many in our community. For some, they believe they can better address the crisis with their vote at the polls Tuesday.
The opioid epidemic has claimed countless lives right here in our community.
“This is real,” said Ross Horton, founder of Families and Addicts Coming Together (F.A.C.T.) and organizer of Monday’s Opiate Awareness Workshop. “The one’s that have never seen it or have not been affected by addiction, we try to put this as much in their face as possible.”
Monday at Northpoint Church community members watched overdose scenarios, heard stories of the impact and what needs to happen in our community to fight back against the opioid epidemic. One way they are doing so is by voting. They are especially passionate about is Ohio’s Issue One.
“Oh, I want it to pass,” said Tina Robinson.
“I think it’s a horrible idea,” said Justin Ochmanek.
If passed Issue One would mandate criminal offenses of obtaining, possessing or using any drug like fentanyl or heroin, can’t be classified as a felony only a misdemeanor.
“For me being an addict in recovery now I know about how many people that are suffering out there,” said Justin Ochmanek, a recovering addict. “It would be not a good thing if this passes. We’re going to lose a lot more lives due to the fact that probation is just going to be the case.
“”Rehabilitation is what is more important,” explained Tina Robinson, Butterflies 15. “They are not getting rehab inside the prisons. That’s what they need, not locked up.”
But some say it also goes beyond Issue One.
Community leaders recognize it takes so many partners to fight the opioid epidemic. They know some of those people and organizations helping are also on the ballot.
“It takes a village to solve this problem,” said Ross Horton. “So there are other agencies in town, Lucas County Children Services, Mental Health Boards, we do whatever we can to support those anytime they come up because they do directly, it’s not indirectly, it directly affects what we do.”
Community members at the Opiate Awareness Workshop truly believe how you vote Tuesday will make a difference and impact the lives of those here in our community.
