Voting issues resolved; come back and vote if you had problems this morning

TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you tried voting Tuesday morning and experienced issues, don’t let the deter you from coming back and trying again.
Some voters were experiencing issues at certain polling locations around the area, including Point Place.
Voters were complaining about the machines not processing properly, as well as only being given one page of the 2-page paper ballot.
The director of Lucas County Board of Elections says 80-percent of the problems were due to improper setup and was rarely a machine issue.
When starting up the machines, poll workers have to put in an electronic poll book sequence. If the sequence isn’t set up properly, the machines won’t encode the voter access cards with the votes.
The Board of Elections director says they have set 19 teams around the city to fix the issues voters may be having.
WTOL asked about a dozen voters at the Point Place location, and they said they have had no further issues when going to vote.
If you had issues at your polling location earlier this morning, go back out and vote. The Board of Elections director says you should never be turned away.
If you can’t vote electronically, use a paper ballot. Workers should give you 2 pages, one with the candidates and one with the issues.
