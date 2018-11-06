UN verifies 200 mass graves left by Islamic State in Iraq

FILE - In this May 17, 2016, file, photo, Sirwan Jalal, Director of Mass Graves for the Kurdish Regional Government, points to an image of the site of a mass grave during an interview with the Associated Press in Irbil, northern Iraq. U.N. investigators said Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 that they have verified the location of more than 200 mass grave sites from the time of the Islamic State group’s reign in northern Iraq, containing the bodies of between 6,000 and 12,000 victims. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) (AP)