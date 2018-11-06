2 in hospital after rollover crash in east Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two people are in the hospital after a rollover crash in east Toledo Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Miami Street and Stratton around 1 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was heading down Miami Street when it lost control and flipped over, landing up against a pole in a front yard.
One person was trapped in the vehicle for more than half an hour before being rushed to the hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.
The other person was able to walk to the ambulance before being taken to the hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
