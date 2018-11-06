Toledo police looking for endangered missing man

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are looking for a missing 48-year-old man.
Police say Wesley Webb was last seen near the downtown Toledo Jackson St. TARTA hub.
Police say Webb is in a wheelchair, alone, doesn’t communicate well and has health concerns.
He is described as a white male standing at 6″1′ and weighing 195 pounds with gray/blue eyes.
Webb was last seen wearing tennis shoes, jeans and a blue and white hoodie.
Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
