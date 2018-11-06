Toledo offers interactive online map for leaf collection

TOLEDO (WTOL) - As the leaves begin to change colors on the trees, everyone knows you’ll soon be out raking them to the curb
The city of Toledo’s department of Streets, bridges and harbors is changing the way they will be collecting leaves this year.
Some are hoping that it means there will be a better idea of when they will be coming down your street.
Instead of following the city’s 19 zip codes, city crews will be following the 90-street sweeping map to collect leaves this year. That means more, smaller areas; but also more workers in an area resulting in a faster collection.
The city has created an interactive map online that users can follow to see when their area will be up next.
City crews have been out in a small capacity to collect leaves, but with warmer weather, most leaves haven’t fallen yet. Many of the streets, bridges and harbor crews have been continuing work that began in the Summer while they still can.
“But, we’re also trying to finish up some of our Summer programs that have been happening like utility restorations, we still have alley cleaning going, pothole patching is still going. And then once we get into leaves, it will be pretty much all hands on deck and all crews will be focused on leaves,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, Toledo Streets, Bridges, and Harbor commissioner.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.