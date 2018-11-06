Three Kids Adopted Today, Leaders Say Levy Crucial to Adoptions Services

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Laughter, smiles and a feeling of positivity graced the room as three separate families welcomed their children home.
Three children had their names changed to match those of their forever families after a court ceremony in Lucas County Monday morning.
The ceremony coincides with National Adoption Day, November 5. Leaders say these families are excited to be done with the adoption process and are ready to start making memories.
"It’s a very good feeling to know that these children have that permanency. The families are very committed to these children, and it’s a very beautiful success story. There’s also some sad emotions involved as well as you can probably imagine. You know, losing their biological family, but also moving forward and finding that forever home,” said Shannon Keefer, adoptions supervisor for Lucas County Children’s Services.
Over 117,000 children are in foster care waiting to be adopted nationwide. Here in Lucas County, around 200 children are currently going through the adoptions process.
Addiction is fracturing families. Over 60% of Lucas County Children’s Services' cases are now due to familial neglect and other issues stemming from the opioid epidemic. Caseworkers made 25,835 home visits last year, a 12% increase from 2016. Children’s services also made contact with 1 of every 8 children in the county last year. Many children are no longer able to stay with their biological families.
"This opioid crisis puts a strain on the entire system, because unfortunately there are parents out there who no longer have the ability to parent. They are in treatment, they may be incarcerated, or they may be gone. And so someone needs to step up,” said Lucas County Probate Judge Jack Puffenberger, who has presided over 7,000 plus adoptions during his 28 years on the bench.
Around 80 kids are looking for forever homes in Lucas County right now. Children’s Services is actively recruiting future families.
Children’s Service’s leaders say adoptions are needed more than ever. If becoming a foster or adoptive parent is too big a commitment for you, you can support a foster parent. Become approved to babysit their foster children or transport them to school and other appointments.
LCCS’s adoptions supervisor said every effort helps to connect the kids to stability.
"At the end, these children finally do get permanency, and they're able to say 'I have my forever home, and my forever family that I can live with and count on for the rest of my life,” said Keefer.
Yet leaders are concerned.
They say finding these happy endings will become more difficult if their levy, Issue 9, does not pass at the polls Tuesday. Many services will be on the chopping block, from recruiting efforts to reach future adoptive families to post-adoption services that help families transition to life after adopting a child.
The 25 percent of the agency’s funding comes from the levy. Around 100 people would be laid off if it did not pass.
"We would not be able to provide the services that we do now. We also currently provide post-adoption services for families if they have issues after they adopt, and we need to step in and support them through that process. It would impact a lot of the things that we do through the adoption process, so if the levy does not pass, it would be detrimental,” said Keefer.
This levy is a renewal for 10 years instead of the usual five. Leaders said this is to ensure a sustainable revenue source in face of the uncertainty brought on by the ongoing opioid crisis.
The levy represents $13.3 million to LCCS annually. The 1.85 mill operating levy costs taxpayers $56.66 per $100,000 home.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.