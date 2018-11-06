Students at St. Aloysius school vote for mascot name on Election Day

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - One school in Bowling Green celebrated Election Day by allowing their students to make a big decision.
St. Aloysius School held their own election Tuesday. Students got a chance to vote for the name of their school’s new lion mascot.
The options were St. Leo, Luigi and Lorenzo.
The three candidate names went through a primary stage and their was even some campaigning done for each name.
“There’s some campaign posters around the building with each of the names and why it might be a good fit for our school. Our parish priest has a definite favorite, and he’s been campaigning hard for the name Luigi, because it would been St. Aloysius' name in Italy,” said Andrea Puhl, the principal at St. Aloysius School
And Luigi turned out to be the winner of the school room vote by a 66 percent margin.
