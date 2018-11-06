Sending Hope to Florida Blog: Day 1

Immediately we were welcomed by a man named Ken. He was happy to see a TV crew. He still didn’t have electricity or water at his home. He was sleeping in his van because the nights were getting chilly. He had to shower at a local truck stop and had been eating many of his meals at Blondie’s or on the road since he didn’t have a way to cook at home. Ken was working all over the panhandle and had seen how bad the damage was. He was the first to welcome us to the area and he would be the last person we interviewed before leaving on Sunday.