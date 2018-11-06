Sending Hope to Florida Blog: Day 1

The Road trip
The WTOL 11 crew rolled out of the station at 3 a.m. in a news van packed full of camera gear, our luggage and supplies in case we ran into issues in the hurricane zone. Luckily, there were three of us, so we were able to switch off drivers and not add too much time to the 15-hour drive ahead.
The first leg of the trip was pretty uneventful. Minus stopping to fill the car with gas, we kept going until lunchtime. We stopped in a suburb of Atlanta to grab a quick bite to eat, stretch our legs, fill up again and switch drivers.
It felt like we spent the most time in the state of Georgia. Before we left the state to drive into Florida, we began to see remnants of damage from Hurricane Michael. At first it was small trees that all appeared to have been blown over in the same direction. Sheds and detached garages in people’s yards might be missing part of the roof. The further South we drove, the worse it got.
Soon, larger trees in clumps were completely blown over or uprooted. We saw for the first time a sight that would be common everywhere else we went: Piles of brush and branches cut up and waiting by the curb to be picked up and taken away by disaster cleanup crews. We still hadn’t crossed the state line into Florida.
As the trees that had fallen were getting bigger, then came the
downed power lines. There were fallen lines just sitting across the side of the road. It was shocking since we didn’t know if there was a possibility the lines could still be live.
This area appeared to have power despite the downed lines. If you looked up, you would see a brand new power pole with wires strung along the road, and houses had lights on inside.
It was beginning to get dark as we neared Florida. As we looked out the windows, you could see acres of trees that looked like they were snapped like toothpicks. There weren’t many houses around in this rural area of Georgia, so the trees were probably left just as they were after Hurricane Michael blew through.
In this area, even though Michael would’ve been on land for a while, it was still considered a Category 4 Hurricane.
Finally in Florida
Damage continued to get worse and worse.
Piles of downed trees were placed by the roadway and were easily taller than our news van. We began seeing electric crews working to put up new power poles and stringing up power lines. This means there were people in the area still waiting on electricity, nearly a month after Michael hit.
Large trucks were driving along the rural roadways with giant black boxes being pulled behind on trailers. We quickly learned this is how the downed trees were being carted away from people’s properties.
As the destruction got more intense, the more of these trucks we would see. Some homes looked uninhabitable. Entire homes were missing roofs. This was a sight we would become all too familiar with, a skyline of people’s roofs covered in blue tarps. We couldn’t see the damage underneath, but we would see some examples on Saturday.
Barns and sheds looked like they had been lifted off the ground and slammed down in pieces. Despite all the damage, we would pass farms where the animals were grazing as if nothing had happened. It was a small sign that things were beginning to return to normal.
We pulled into a gas station called Blondie’s in Jackson County, Florida to get some gas and a bite to eat before we got to the house where we would stay. We walked in and saw that the place was a hub for locals to grab a bite to eat and hang out.
Immediately we were welcomed by a man named Ken. He was happy to see a TV crew. He still didn’t have electricity or water at his home. He was sleeping in his van because the nights were getting chilly. He had to shower at a local truck stop and had been eating many of his meals at Blondie’s or on the road since he didn’t have a way to cook at home. Ken was working all over the panhandle and had seen how bad the damage was. He was the first to welcome us to the area and he would be the last person we interviewed before leaving on Sunday.
We finished up at Blondie’s and headed to the Yoder family home. They offered to house us after Impact With Hope reached out. Carol Yoder was a nurse who also ran a small upholstery business and Ben Yoder was a mail carrier. They lost their entire garage during the storm, but considered themselves lucky compared to many others in the area.
They welcomed us into their home and we were able to settle down for the night. We got to bed early because Saturday was going to begin early and the plan was to shoot stories until sundown. We had arrived in Grand Ridge, Florida just after 6 p.m., a long day considering our road trip began in Toledo at three that morning.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.