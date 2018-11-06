Senators players filmed trashing team, coach while in Uber

A video has surfaced showing several Ottawa Senators players trashing the team and an assistant coach during an Uber ride, the latest bit of humiliation for an organization that's been riddled with it recently.
The video shows players discussing their ineffective penalty kill and mocking assistant Martin Raymond in what appears to be a recording from a camera mounted on the dash of an Uber Driver's van or SUV. There are seven players in the vehicle, including Matt Duchene, Chris Wideman, Chris Tierney and Thomas Chabot.
Post Media shared the video on its YouTube page Monday night. It said the video was originally posted elsewhere over the weekend and has since been deleted. It's not clear who posted the original video.
Players ridiculed Raymond, who handles the team's penalty-killing unit. Duchene calls Raymond "the only coach in NHL history to have the worst power play and the worst PK within a calendar year."
