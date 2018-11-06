Secretary of States says his office is ready for election day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Secretary of State, Jon Husted said his office is ready for election day.
Husted expects about a third of Ohioans will vote early, which he says is typical for a midterm.
If you are voting absentee, your ballot has to be postmarked by Monday, November 5th. If you can’t get it mailed, you can drop it off at your Board of Elections office.
You can vote at your polling location with a provisional ballot, which means your ballot won’t be counted for several days.
“They will have to hold that ballot to make sure you didn’t send in your absentee ballot, so that people don’t vote twice and then, if that all checks out, then your provisional ballot will be included in that final tally,” said Husted.
He always wants voters to keep something in mind:
“None of the voting equipment is connected to the internet. None of the machines that you vote on. None of the tabulating equipment is connected to the internet. So it’s not susceptible to online hacking or any of those things which make some of our other computer systems vulnerable,” he explained.
Husted added that his office is ready for anything that can potentially go wrong on election day. He said local boards of elections have been contacted ahead of the high wind forecast for election day, urging them to charge battery backups on voting machines in case the power goes out. Husted said there is also paper backup.
As Secretary of State, Husted urges everyone to cast a ballot.
“199 times, in mostly local elections, we’ve had races that literally, one vote made the difference. Mayoral races, school levies, all kinds of things, so your vote could be the one that makes the difference," he said.
Make sure to bring your identification to the polls.
