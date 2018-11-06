Monroe County City Official pass ordinance prohibiting marijuana facilities if proposal 1 wins

MONROE COUNTY (WTOL) - It’s one of the most closely watched statewide ballot issues in Michigan this election season.
On November 6, voters will decide on Proposal 1, a measure that could legalize marijuana.
City officials in Monroe County aren’t too high on the idea of marijuana dispensaries in the city, though.
On Monday night, they passed an ordinance prohibiting the establishment or operation of marijuana facilities in the city.
While the ordinance doesn't mean it can't be sold at all in Monroe County, it’s something that was put in place to give officials more time to figure out appropriate locations where marijuana retailers can set up shop.
“We want to make sure that before that happens there's some deliberations with where the facility would be located, how close to schools, residential areas, parks, churches and if there's any kind of security related land use considerations with the facilities that there's ample time to consider that,” said Vincent Pastue, Monroe County City Manager.
Pastue wants to make it clear to residents that this decision has nothing to do with the usage of recreational marijuana, though.
“It does not preempt the use of marijuana should it be approved by the voters in Michigan,” said Pastue.
Not everyone in attendance Monday night agreed with the decision.
“Voting on an ordinance that would directly impact a ballot proposal the evening before the ballot's being cast is unethical and dubious, at best,” said an attendee.
No action can be taken until voters make their decision on election day.
