Hackers access woman’s bank account, withdraw $1,600 using Facebook

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/CNN) - A Milwaukee woman wants answers after she says hackers used Facebook to access her bank account, even though none of her bank information was linked to the website.
Rachel Rivera’s friends called her Oct. 22 to let her know her Facebook account had been hacked. They said they received a strange link from her, one Rivera says she never sent.
The next day, Facebook sent her an email saying her password had been reset, another red flag because she never asked for it to be reset.
Someone also made four withdrawals, totaling $1,600, from her savings account.
"It's just a puzzle because nobody has answers,” Rivera said. "My Facebook just has Rachel Rivera and my birthday. It doesn't say the school or anything background about me."
In addition, Rivera says her password was a sentence that no one knew but her.
Rivera intends to delete her Facebook account because of the incident. She is afraid more money may be withdrawn from her bank account.
Rivera’s bank has temporarily credited her the $1,600.
FBI Special Agent Lee Chartier says to prevent hacking, regular password changes should be routine.
"People don't realize how much information they have on the internet,” he said.
Facebook says users should never accept suspicious requests and should report any they receive to the company. That includes messages asking users to share their personal information or to send money.
Copyright 2018 WTMJ, Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.