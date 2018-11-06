Fulton Co. K9 officer wins SUV in photo contest

FULTON CO. (WTOL) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received word that they will receive a new SUV after a photo of Deputy Justin Galbraith and K9 Fazzo won a national K9 unit photo contest.
The contest was sponsored by a group called Vested Interest in K9s and people voted on pictures of K9 officers from across the nation.
After an entire month of voting, our own Fulton County K9 officer Fazzo brought home the win!
Now, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a new Chevy Tahoe, which will be used to transport Officer Fazzo and all the K9 equipment he needs during patrols.
Galbraith and Fazzo have been working together for two years. They’ve been using a squad car up until this point. The new SUV will give the patrol a lot more space.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 2009. They work to provide bullet and stab protective vests as well as other assistance to dogs of law enforcement across the United States.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.