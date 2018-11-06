Fremont’s Rawson Avenue to see $5 Million in improvements

FREMONT (WTOL) - One of Fremont’s busiest roads will soon get a multi-million dollar makeover.
When Mayor Danny Snachez became mayor, he laid out a comprehensive plan for the city. In that plan, the city has identified Rawson Avenue to be one of the city’s key entry points as it connects State Street to Route 6, and leads to multiple important locations in town as well.
“We know that that is an entry point to the city, our historical Sandusky County fairgrounds are there and we want to work with them and we want to everything we can from the city to make sure that that’s a beautification project for the city," said Sanchez.
For the last few years, the city has been piecemealing funds to improve this residential roadway that sees higher traffic than most. The city received a $2.3 million ODOT Smalls Cities grant, and the remainder of the price tag will be covered by Fremont.
Though the $5 million project will cost much and impact drivers for the better part of a year, the end goal is to improve this area of the city for the better.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re looking at all options, and with grants obviously there is a matching aspect for that. So, we want to utilize as many grants as we can so we can reduce the cost to our local tax payer,” Sanchez said.
This work on Rawson Avenue is still planned on beginning during the 2020 construction season.
But mayor Sanchez said the city will be holding multiple public meetings over the next six months to make sure that what the city wants done on Rawson Avenue falls in line with what the residents and drivers want to see done as well.
