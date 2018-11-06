First Alert Day: Rainy, windy Election Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - First Alert Day: Rain showers this morning along with developing gusty winds. Southwest winds of 20-30 mph may gust to 40-45 mph late this morning and into the afternoon.
Warm early today with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s through mid morning. A powerful cold front will arrive this morning and will drop temperatures into the upper 40s by late afternoon.
It will remain windy into the afternoon. Much cooler and brisk on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.
Some of the coldest weather of the season will arrive into the weekend with highs likely in the 30s. The first snowflakes and snow showers of the season are possible this weekend and into early next week.
