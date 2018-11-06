Duncan Hines voluntarily recalls limited number of cakes mixes due to risk of salmonella

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTOL) - Bakers and cake connoisseurs alike should be checking their cabinets after Duncan Hines voluntarily recalled a limited amount of cake mix products Monday due to a possible Salmonella outbreak.
The US F.D.A. tweeted that they are currently investigating five Salmonella cases they were possibly linked to the cake mix company.
Below is a list of the products being recalled:
- 15.25oz Boxes of Duncan Hines Classic White Cake
- 15.25oz Boxes of Duncan Hines Yellow Cake
- 15.25oz Boxes of Duncan Hines of Butter Golden Cake and Signature Confetti Cake
The F.D.A. warns that consumers who have purchased the listed cake mixes should not eat them and return them to the store where they were purchased.
