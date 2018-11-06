Colorado man pleads guilty in murders of pregnant wife, two young daughters

(CNN) – A Colorado man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Thirty-three-year-old Chris Watts’ plea comes less than three months after his arrest and before he was even arraigned.
Watts pleaded guilty to all nine counts he was originally charged with in the murders of his pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.
Prosecutors believe Watts killed his family inside their home and put his wife’s body in a shallow grave and the bodies of his two daughters in oil and gas tanks.
According to an arrest affidavit, Watts was having an affair.
He also claimed that he was trying to separate from Shanann the morning of the murders.
Watts’ plea deal allowed him to avoid the death penalty.
