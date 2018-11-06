2 California death row inmates found dead; suicide suspected

FILE - In this March 21, 2018 file photo, Andrew Urdiales looks back into the courtroom gallery as opening statements began his trial in Santa Ana, Calif. Urdiales was later found guilty of the murders of five women in Southern California more than two decades ago, and was sentenced to death on Oct. 5, 2018 by an Orange County judge. Urdiales was one of two condemned men who apparently committed suicide within hours of each other on the nation's largest death row, California officials said Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Corrections officials said they found Urdiales, 54, unresponsive during a security check at San Quentin State Prison late Friday. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP, File) (Mindy Schauer)