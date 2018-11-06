Bowling Green City Council fills vacant spot

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - Five candidates presented before the Bowling Green City Council on why they should be selected to fill the vacant first ward position Monday.
The position became open after Daniel Gordon stepped down. Gordon claimed it was for housing reasons, but he was also accused on social media of alleged sexual assault and rape.
The candidates vying for the first ward spot included a BGSU student and professor, as well as former first ward council representative, Mark Hollenbaugh.
The council voted to put Hollenbaugh in the position.
The city saidall of the candidates were equally impressive, but ultimately Hollenbaugh’s previous experience made him the best option.
Bowling Green Council President Mike Aspacher said the city of Bowling Green is lucky to have so many people willing to step up when a spot needs to be filled.
Mark Hollenbaugh was immediately sworn in and represented Ward 1 at the meeting.
