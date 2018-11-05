TARTA to offer free rides to polls, changing course from earlier

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Reversing course from an earlier statement, TARTA will have free rides to the polls available on Election Day.
The Toledo Regional Transit Authority made the announcement on its Twitter page Monday afternoon.
“To encourage voters within its service area to go to the polls for the General Election, TARTA will have free rides available all day Tuesday, November 6, 2018, on its regular fixed-line, Call-A-Ride, and TARPS services,” the tweet read.
The ride agency previously had said that it couldn’t offer the rides because of limited funding.
