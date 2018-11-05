‘Souls to the Polls’ has voters flocking to Lucas County Early Voting Center

TOLEDO (WTOL) - ‘Souls to the Polls’ at the Lucas County Early Voting Center always turns into a big party while exercising the right to vote.
There’s a DJ spinning tunes, hot dogs on the grill, some folks dancing and politicians and their supporters mingling with voters.
It’s an event always held the Sunday before every election or primary organized by central Toledo churches aimed at getting out the Black vote.
“It has a way of galvanizing the rest of the family when we come together. Good food, music and friendship time. Importance of voting can never be denied,” said Pastor Talmadge Thomas of City of Zion Church.
A long steady stream of voters headed into the center.
Board of Elections official say by the time the center closes on Monday 13,000 people will have voted early in Lucas County, three times more than in the last mid-term election in 2014.
“First of all because there’s no incumbent in the gubernatorial race. That definitely makes a difference. And despite what line you’re in—Democratic or Republican-- I think people want to make their voice heard,” said LaVera Scott of the board.
Not to mention a number of controversial issues on the ballot such as funding for a new jail and establishment of a regional water commission.
Twaina Harbour showed up Sunday.
“Because I wanted to make sure my vote counted and I didn’t want to stand in line to get there. I wanted to be here part of the scene," said Twaina.
The Early Voting Center will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.
If you have an absentee ballot it must be in the mail and postmarked by Monday in order for it to be counted.
In addition you cannot return an absentee ballot at the polls on Tuesday.
