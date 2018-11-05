Shareholder activist Evelyn Y. Davis dies at 89

FILE- In this May 18, 1971, file photo Evelyn Y. Davis offers up a bullet from an ammunition bandolier, which she wore at the Wilmington, Del., stockholders meeting of 20th Century-Fox Film Corp. Reaching for the shell is Charles M. Lewis. Davis, who owned stock in more than 80 public companies and liked to make a show of her presence at shareholder meetings, died Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. She was 89. (AP Photo/Bill Ingraham, File) (AP)